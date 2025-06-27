RACHEL RUTO rolls out a red carpet for a controversial Nigerian Pastor known for fake miracles - Grand welcome at JKIA sparks outrage (VIDEO)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - First Lady Rachel Ruto is under fire after extending a lavish welcome to controversial Nigerian preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman, infamous for staging fake miracles.

The flashy preacher landed at JKIA to a grand reception after he was invited for a mega crusade in Nairobi.

In a now-viral video, the preacher is seen stepping off a Kenya Airways plane to a grand welcome, complete with flower girls and a high-level security escort.

Some of the people who received him were seen kneeling and bowing as a sign of respect as he stepped into the VIP room at JKIA, where a red carpet had been rolled out for him.

Sources within State House’s inner circle reveal that the First Lady personally invited the preacher as part of her ‘Faith Diplomacy Mission’, a spiritual campaign she has been championing since her husband assumed office.

But the warm reception has drawn backlash, with critics questioning the Government’s priorities amid national protests, economic hardship, and growing youth unrest.

Watch the video.

RACHEL RUTO rolls out a red carpet for a controversial Nigerian Pastor known for fake miracles - Grand welcome at JKIA sparks outrage pic.twitter.com/xVU2QZhrhx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2025

