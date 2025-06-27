SHOCK as KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH accuses GACHAGUA of hiring goons to lynch his 105-year-old father and elderly mother during Wednesday demos - They escaped death by a whisker (VIDEO)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating a violent attack on his family during Wednesday’s protests, claiming that hired goons nearly lynched his 105-year-old father and elderly mother.

Speaking on the floor of the Parliament, a visibly emotional Ichung’wah recounted how a group of armed men stormed his parents’ homestead in Kikuyu, allegedly under instructions to “teach him a lesson.”

“My aged parents were almost lynched. These were not protesters. They were hired criminals sent by none other than the Former Deputy President himself,” Ichung’wah alleged.

He claimed that the attack was politically motivated, blaming Gachagua for exploiting the Gen Z-led unrest to settle personal scores after he supported his impeachment.

In addition to the alleged attempted lynching, Ichung’wah claimed his businesses were also targeted, calling Gachagua “a man with a very dark heart.”

Despite the threats, the Majority Leader remained defiant.

“I will not be intimidated. I will continue to serve this country without fear,” he declared.

Watch the videos.

"Rigathi Gachagua mobilized and directed goons to kill my 105 year old father, my 85 years old mother and destroy my property" Kimani Ichungwa pic.twitter.com/PCBxvYVIu1 — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) June 26, 2025

@lightcasttvkenya "Gachagua should be arrested for mobilizing and financing goons to loot from the Mt. Kenya people and destroying their businesses in Nairobi and Mr. Kenya region. There was an attempt to kill my father, the court should stop protecting Gachagua!"~Kimani Ichungwah ♬ original sound - Lightcast TV Kenya

