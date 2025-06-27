Heartwarming moment as a young police officer saves injured Gen Z protester from brutal beating - Personally finds a motorbike to rush him to the hospital (VIDEO)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - Amid the chaos, tear gas, and brutality witnessed during the Gen Z protests on Wednesday, a rare moment of humanity and courage stood out, and it’s now touching the hearts of netizens.

In a video shared on X, a young, uniformed police officer is seen stepping in to shield a wounded Gen Z protester from being beaten by fellow officers.

The youth, already bloodied and weak, was on the ground when the officer intervened.

The kind-hearted officer searched for a motorbike to rush the protester to an emergency ambulance, an act that has been hailed as heroic by Kenyans online.

The video has become a symbol of hope in an otherwise dark week of violence, reminding the nation that even in uniform, compassion still exists.

This young police officer when his colleagues fatally beat up this protesters on June 25th,I watched as he left his contingent of anti riot officers, picked the protester up in a bid to trace an ambulance for first aid as his colleagues looked stupid before his eyes. Shout out ! pic.twitter.com/FoOZIfoFAG — Chris Sambu (@the_sambu) June 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST