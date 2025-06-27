Heartwarming moment as a young police officer saves injured Gen Z protester from brutal beating - Personally finds a motorbike to rush him to the hospital (VIDEO)



Friday, June 27, 2025 - Amid the chaos, tear gas, and brutality witnessed during the Gen Z protests on Wednesday, a rare moment of humanity and courage stood out, and it’s now touching the hearts of netizens.

In a video shared on X, a young, uniformed police officer is seen stepping in to shield a wounded Gen Z protester from being beaten by fellow officers.

The youth, already bloodied and weak, was on the ground when the officer intervened.

The kind-hearted officer searched for a motorbike to rush the protester to an emergency ambulance, an act that has been hailed as heroic by Kenyans online.

The video has become a symbol of hope in an otherwise dark week of violence, reminding the nation that even in uniform, compassion still exists.

