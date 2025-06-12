RACHEAL OTUOMA gushes over her new lover on TikTok months after husband’s death - ‘I love this man very much’ (VIDEOs)





Thursday, June 12, 2025 - TikToker Racheal Otuoma, widow of late Kenyan footballer, Ezekiel Otuoma, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after revealing her new boyfriend during an emotional TikTok livestream.

In the heartfelt session, Racheal opened up about her love for a man named Jabilo, thanking him for his support during her healing journey.

“Thank you for understanding. I love this man very much, and he understands that I need to heal.”

“Jabilo, thank you for walking with me on this journey; thank you for making me happy.”

“Thank you for everything. I want to appreciate my man; I love him so much,” she said, visibly moved.

The emotional reveal has stirred up mixed reactions online.

While some praised her vulnerability and strength to embrace love again, others questioned the timing, saying it felt ‘too soon’

Interestingly, this comes shortly after she dismissed rumors linking her to another man, simply identified as Menace, stating that their relationship was purely platonic.

With Jabilo now in the picture, it seems Racheal is stepping into a new chapter, one she’s not afraid to live out loud.

Racheal’s late husband, Ezekiel Otuoma, renowned for his stints with AFC Leopards and other Kenyan clubs, succumbed to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on December 20th, 2024.

His battle with the debilitating illness had been public, with his wife, Rachael, standing by him throughout the challenging period.

In the wake of his passing, Rachael received an outpouring of support from friends, with her TikTok friends organizing a live fundraising session where they collected KSh 530,000 to assist with the burial costs.