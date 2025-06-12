RACHEAL OTUOMA gushes over her new lover on TikTok months after husband’s death - ‘I love this man very much’ (VIDEOs)

Thursday, June 12, 2025 - TikToker Racheal Otuoma, widow of late Kenyan footballer, Ezekiel Otuoma, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after revealing her new boyfriend during an emotional TikTok livestream.
In the heartfelt session, Racheal opened up about her love
for a man named Jabilo, thanking him for his support during her healing
journey.
“Thank you for understanding. I love this man very much, and
he understands that I need to heal.”
“Jabilo, thank you for walking with me on this journey;
thank you for making me happy.”
“Thank you for everything. I want to appreciate my man; I
love him so much,” she said, visibly moved.
@tiktoktrends_tk Rachael Otuoma and Jabilo #jabilo #tiktoktrends_tk #love #tiktok #trend #trendingtiktoks #tiktokdrama #trendingvideo @Racheal otuoma ♬ Duk Jawiro - Prince Indah
The emotional reveal has stirred up mixed reactions online.
While some praised her vulnerability and strength to embrace
love again, others questioned the timing, saying it felt ‘too soon’
Interestingly, this comes shortly after she dismissed rumors
linking her to another man, simply identified as Menace, stating that their
relationship was purely platonic.
With Jabilo now in the picture, it seems Racheal is stepping
into a new chapter, one she’s not afraid to live out loud.
@jabs_15 @Racheal otuoma #yfpシforyou #viralvideos #tiktok ♬ original sound - J₳฿łⱠØ ..🇸🇸
Racheal’s late husband, Ezekiel Otuoma, renowned for his
stints with AFC Leopards and other Kenyan clubs, succumbed to Motor Neurone
Disease (MND) on December 20th, 2024.
His battle with the debilitating illness had been public,
with his wife, Rachael, standing by him throughout the challenging period.
In the wake of his passing, Rachael received an outpouring
of support from friends, with her TikTok friends organizing a live fundraising
session where they collected KSh 530,000 to assist with the burial costs.
0 Comments