Prominent city businesswoman GRACE MUTHAMA accused of snatching another woman’s husband, a PASTOR, months after leaving her own cheating spouse







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Grace Muthama, a well-known businesswoman and the founder of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospital, has found herself at the center of a growing scandal after being accused of wrecking another woman’s marriage.

According to emerging reports, Grace is having an affair with a married pastor identified as Pastor Chris, just months after walking out of her own troubled marriage due to her husband's alleged infidelity.

Pastor Chris, who runs a church in Nairobi, recently surprised Grace with a bouquet of flowers as their love continues to blossom.

She posted the photos on her Facebook account and told off critics who are accusing her of snatching another woman’s husband.

Grace’s affair with Pastor Chris comes months after she parted ways with her estranged husband, Bishop Dishon Mirugi, over alleged infidelity.

Grace and Dishon Mirugi got married last year in an invite-only wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

However, their marriage was short-lived after she discovered that Mirugi, who runs a church along Thika Road, was cheating on her with multiple women, including a church member.

Below is a photo of the wealthy businesswoman and her new lover, Pastor Chris.