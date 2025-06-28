Prof KIVUTHA KIBWANA lectures MURKOMEN over his ‘shoot-to-kill’ remarks - “How was I your teacher at UoN, Law?”





Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Former Makueni Governor and legal scholar, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over his controversial shoot-to-kill remarks directed at police officers during recent protests.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 28th, Kibwana, who once taught Murkomen law at the University of Nairobi, expressed disappointment and concern over the CS’ directive, warning that such pronouncements could open him up to legal action.

“Do you know that due to your shoot-to-kill command, you will now and in the future be held accountable for every extrajudicial extermination?”

“How was I your teacher at UoN, Law?” posed Kibwana, questioning his former student’s legal judgment.

Murkomen came under fire after stating that police should shoot anyone approaching a station during protests, following attacks on Government buildings and the theft of firearms from Dagoretti Police Post.

However, following a backlash from the civil society and legal experts, the CS later clarified that the order was not to be applied recklessly and was meant to protect officers whose lives were under threat.

However, Kibwana maintains that such directives risk undermining the rule of law and enabling extrajudicial killings.