RUTO backs MURKOMEN’s directive to police as he hosts police bosses in State House after protest chaos

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - President William Ruto has thrown his weight behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s hardline stance on protest violence and ordered a nationwide crackdown on individuals who assaulted police officers during the June 25th demonstrations.
Speaking at State House Nairobi during a meeting with
regional and county security chiefs, as well as National Government
Administration Officers, Ruto condemned the attacks on law enforcement and
vowed to uphold police safety.
“We cannot have a country where criminals run after our
policemen.”
“If a policeman’s life is in danger, how can our families be
safe?” the President asked.
“Those who attacked our officers must be arrested and
prosecuted immediately.”
Ruto insisted that protecting law enforcement was essential
to national stability and development.
His sentiments echoed those of CS Murkomen, who earlier
labelled the protests as politically motivated and accused demonstrators of
attempting to destabilize the country.
Murkomen defended police for their use of force, saying
officers have the right to protect themselves from violent attacks - especially
those targeting police stations.
Murkomen had sparked controversy after appearing to issue a
shoot-to-kill order, telling police, “If someone comes to a station to take
guns, they want to take your life - save yourself first.”
The Ministry of Interior reported that 300 officers and 100
civilians were injured in the protests, with Murkomen claiming that the
targeting of police posts may have been part of a larger plot to destabilize
the state.
