RUTO backs MURKOMEN’s directive to police as he hosts police bosses in State House after protest chaos







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - President William Ruto has thrown his weight behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s hardline stance on protest violence and ordered a nationwide crackdown on individuals who assaulted police officers during the June 25th demonstrations.

Speaking at State House Nairobi during a meeting with regional and county security chiefs, as well as National Government Administration Officers, Ruto condemned the attacks on law enforcement and vowed to uphold police safety.

“We cannot have a country where criminals run after our policemen.”

“If a policeman’s life is in danger, how can our families be safe?” the President asked.

“Those who attacked our officers must be arrested and prosecuted immediately.”

Ruto insisted that protecting law enforcement was essential to national stability and development.

His sentiments echoed those of CS Murkomen, who earlier labelled the protests as politically motivated and accused demonstrators of attempting to destabilize the country.

Murkomen defended police for their use of force, saying officers have the right to protect themselves from violent attacks - especially those targeting police stations.

Murkomen had sparked controversy after appearing to issue a shoot-to-kill order, telling police, “If someone comes to a station to take guns, they want to take your life - save yourself first.”

The Ministry of Interior reported that 300 officers and 100 civilians were injured in the protests, with Murkomen claiming that the targeting of police posts may have been part of a larger plot to destabilize the state.

