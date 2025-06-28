Embattled Interior CS MURKOMEN now clarifies ‘shoot-to-kill’ remarks following public uproar







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Embattled Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has clarified his controversial ‘shoot-to-kill’ remarks after facing a backlash.

Speaking in Kitui County, Murkomen emphasized that officers must operate within the law when using force.

He explained that his comments were meant to support officers acting in self-defence, not to encourage unlawful killings.

“We have not said they should use guns recklessly,” Murkomen said.

“We are simply protecting officers whose lives are in danger and who are afraid to act because they fear being prosecuted.

“If that officer dies, how will they be charged?”

His clarification follows widespread criticism from Kenyans, civil society groups, and legal experts after he publicly said police should shoot anyone who approaches a police station during protests.

“Mtu yeyote atakaribia police station piga yeye risasi... Bunduki sio mandazi!” - Murkomen said, comments widely criticized as inciting violence against unarmed civilians.

The remarks sparked outrage, particularly after several stations were vandalized during the June 25th protests.

Critics questioned how officers could distinguish between protesters seeking help and attackers, and whether the CS had legal authority to issue such orders.

“The Cabinet Secretary has no authority to issue such a directive,” the Law Society of Kenya noted.

“Any officer who engages in criminal conduct will be prosecuted individually, and responsibility will also fall on the Inspector General where applicable.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST