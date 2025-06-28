Embattled Interior CS MURKOMEN now clarifies ‘shoot-to-kill’ remarks following public uproar

Saturday, June 28,
2025 - Embattled Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has
clarified his controversial ‘shoot-to-kill’ remarks after facing a backlash.
Speaking in Kitui County, Murkomen emphasized that officers
must operate within the law when using force.
He explained that his comments were meant to support
officers acting in self-defence, not to encourage unlawful killings.
“We have not said they should use guns recklessly,” Murkomen
said.
“We are simply protecting officers whose lives are in danger
and who are afraid to act because they fear being prosecuted.
“If that officer dies, how will they be charged?”
His clarification follows widespread criticism from Kenyans,
civil society groups, and legal experts after he publicly said police should
shoot anyone who approaches a police station during protests.
“Mtu yeyote atakaribia police station piga yeye risasi...
Bunduki sio mandazi!” - Murkomen said, comments widely criticized as
inciting violence against unarmed civilians.
The remarks sparked outrage, particularly after several
stations were vandalized during the June 25th protests.
Critics questioned how officers could distinguish between
protesters seeking help and attackers, and whether the CS had legal authority
to issue such orders.
“The Cabinet Secretary has no authority to issue such a
directive,” the Law Society of Kenya noted.
“Any officer who engages in criminal conduct will be
prosecuted individually, and responsibility will also fall on the Inspector
General where applicable.”
