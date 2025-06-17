Prepare for tough times as CBK survey reveals essential commodities whose prices are set to go up







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - A new survey by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned of an imminent rise in the cost of key food items starting June 2025.

The CBK’s Agriculture Sector Survey, released on Tuesday, June 17th, attributes the projected price increases to seasonal factors and global market trends.

According to the report, most respondents expect higher prices for cereals such as maize, along with sugar, cooking oil, and cooking fat.

These increases are linked to rising international prices and supply challenges.

“Balance of opinion on expected price changes shows prices of key cereal products and select vegetables are expected to increase in June 2025,” the CBK noted.

However, the survey also indicates that prices of certain vegetables—including kale, spinach, cabbage, and traditional greens - are expected to drop due to favourable rainfall between March and May 2025.

The proportion of respondents anticipating a rise in tomato prices also fell in May compared to April.

Despite the expected food price increases, the survey revealed that most respondents believe overall inflation will either decline or remain stable, helped by good rains and a steady exchange rate.