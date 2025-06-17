HELB CEO GEOFFREY MONARI names top loan defaulters - Accountants, Doctors and Lawyers top the list







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) CEO, Geoffrey Monari, has singled out professionals in the private sector - particularly accountants, doctors, lawyers, and engineers - as the leading loan defaulters.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Monari revealed that non-repayment is especially rampant among graduates in private practice.

He noted that many beneficiaries have failed to honour their loan obligations, years after completing their studies.

Accountants top the list, with only 11% of the 20,420 trained professionals servicing their loans - just 2,420 individuals.

Doctors follow, with 2,115 out of 11,501 repaying, while over 51,000 students who graduated more than 20 years ago still owe HELB Ksh8 billion.

In the legal profession, only 2,644 of the more than 23,000 HELB-funded lawyers have made any repayments.

Engineers have also fallen short: just 1,594 have cleared their loans, with only 894 currently making payments out of 24,803 beneficiaries.

“The problem is when people go to the private sector, they start to become a problem to us,” Monari said, highlighting the difficulty of tracing and enforcing repayment among self-employed individuals.

To curb the default crisis, HELB plans to partner with professional bodies to consider withholding practice licences from defaulters.

This forms part of a broader strategy that includes employer partnerships, credit bureau listings, and legal action.

However, Monari said HELB will show leniency to graduates who left school within the last 1 to 11 years.

This group, owing Ksh46 billion, is considered to still be transitioning into stable employment.

In contrast, teachers emerged as the most compliant, with over 44,000 actively repaying their loans.

Only about 3,500 teachers in formal employment have yet to start repaying.

