IKO KAZI! PSC advertises over 1,000 Government jobs across key ministries - See how to apply!







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced over 1,000 job vacancies in various Government ministries and departments, targeting critical roles across multiple sectors.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 17, PSC revealed that the positions are open in ministries including National Treasury and Economic Planning, Gender and Affirmative Action, Shipping and Maritime Affairs, Irrigation, Lands and Physical Planning, Public Works, Sports, Roads, and Livestock Development.

The National Treasury leads with 309 openings, including 144 for Budget and Finance Officers, 149 for Internal Auditors, and 13 for Economic Policy Analysts.

In the Executive Office of the President, 20 slots have been advertised for the position of Cohesion Officer II.

The Ministry of Gender and Affirmative Action is recruiting 28 Gender Officers.

The Shipping and Maritime Affairs department has eight positions - four each for Government Clearing Officers II and Government Clearing Assistants III.

Irrigation sector roles include Assistant Engineer II, Irrigation Water Manager Officer II, Land Reclamation Officer II, and related technical posts.

PSC has also re-advertised the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration, Finance and Planning) post at Egerton University and announced four positions for NG-CDF Board members.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the PSC portal for full listings.

The commission has cautioned the public against fraudsters and emphasized that no fees are charged at any stage of the recruitment process.

“Beware of fraudsters soliciting bribes from the public while masquerading as commission staff. Public Service Commission does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews, or appointments,” the Commission stated