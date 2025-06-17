IKO KAZI! PSC advertises over 1,000 Government jobs across key ministries - See how to apply!

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced over 1,000 job vacancies in various Government ministries and departments, targeting critical roles across multiple sectors.
In a statement released on Tuesday, June 17, PSC revealed
that the positions are open in ministries including National Treasury and
Economic Planning, Gender and Affirmative Action, Shipping and Maritime
Affairs, Irrigation, Lands and Physical Planning, Public Works, Sports, Roads,
and Livestock Development.
The National Treasury leads with 309 openings, including 144
for Budget and Finance Officers, 149 for Internal Auditors, and 13 for Economic
Policy Analysts.
In the Executive Office of the President, 20 slots have been
advertised for the position of Cohesion Officer II.
The Ministry of Gender and Affirmative Action is recruiting
28 Gender Officers.
The Shipping and Maritime Affairs department has eight
positions - four each for Government Clearing Officers II and Government
Clearing Assistants III.
Irrigation sector roles include Assistant Engineer II,
Irrigation Water Manager Officer II, Land Reclamation Officer II, and related
technical posts.
PSC has also re-advertised the Deputy Vice Chancellor
(Administration, Finance and Planning) post at Egerton University and announced
four positions for NG-CDF Board members.
Applicants are encouraged to visit the PSC portal for full
listings.
The commission has cautioned the public against fraudsters
and emphasized that no fees are charged at any stage of the recruitment
process.
“Beware of fraudsters soliciting bribes from the public while masquerading as commission staff. Public Service Commission does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews, or appointments,” the Commission statedThe Kenyan DAILY POST
