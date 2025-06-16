PHOTO EVIDENCE!! DADDIE MARTO’s estranged wife, KOKU, displays injuries inflicted by him after catching him with a SIDE CHICK in his ‘private office’







Monday, June 16, 2025 - Popular actor and content creator, Daddie Marto’s estranged wife, Koku Lwanga, has come forward with photo evidence of injuries she claims were inflicted by him during a violent confrontation.

Koku, who went public with allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity, took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of injuries sustained on her back and neck after Marto assaulted her.

According to Koku, the incident happened at a two-bedroom apartment that Marto had allegedly converted into a "private office", which, in reality, was a secret love nest for his escapades.

She went to confront Marto after she found out that he was with his side chick, leading to a violent altercation.

He locked his side chick in the house, came out and viciously attacked her.

Marto has since released a statement and denied being abusive, even as his estranged wife continues to rant online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST