PHOTO EVIDENCE!! DADDIE MARTO’s estranged wife, KOKU, displays injuries inflicted by him after catching him with a SIDE CHICK in his ‘private office’

Monday, June 16, 2025 - Popular actor and content creator, Daddie Marto’s estranged wife, Koku Lwanga, has come forward with photo evidence of injuries she claims were inflicted by him during a violent confrontation.
Koku, who went public with allegations of domestic
abuse and infidelity,
took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of injuries sustained on her
back and neck after Marto assaulted her.
According to Koku, the incident happened at a two-bedroom
apartment that Marto had allegedly converted into a "private office",
which, in reality, was a secret love nest for his
escapades.
She went to confront Marto after she found out that he was
with his side chick, leading to a violent altercation.
He locked his side chick in the house, came out and
viciously attacked her.
Marto has since released a statement and denied being abusive, even as his estranged wife continues to rant online.
