PHOTOs! How HARRIET WABWIRE defrauded a Chinese national over Ksh 13 million and vanished without a trace after the money was deposited in her bank account - This woman is cunning







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - 38-year-old Harriet Mary Wabwire has been apprehended by Kamukunji detectives for her role in a bold scam that deceived a Chinese national out of USD 101,000.

Wabwire cleverly posed as the Director of OTD Group Limited; she claimed that she was in a position to supply aluminium alloys.

In her elaborate scheme, she provided the victim with a forged bill of lading and a counterfeit Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) certificate of conformity.

These documents falsely asserted that a consignment of 23,890 kilograms of aluminium alloys had been securely packed in a 40-foot container, ready for shipment from the port of Mombasa to Ningbo, China.

After the unsuspecting complainant transferred a hefty USD 101,1000 into Wabwire's bank account, she promptly switched off her phone and vanished without a trace.

Thanks to diligent investigations and forensic leads, detectives successfully trailed her down to a hideout in Tassia, where she was arrested.

Wabwire is now in custody, undergoing processing as she awaits her arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST