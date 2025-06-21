PHOTOs! How HARRIET WABWIRE defrauded a Chinese national over Ksh 13 million and vanished without a trace after the money was deposited in her bank account - This woman is cunning

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - 38-year-old Harriet Mary Wabwire has been apprehended by Kamukunji detectives for her role in a bold scam that deceived a Chinese national out of USD 101,000.
Wabwire cleverly posed as the Director of OTD Group Limited;
she claimed that she was in a position to supply aluminium alloys.
In her elaborate scheme, she provided the victim with a
forged bill of lading and a counterfeit Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS)
certificate of conformity.
These documents falsely asserted that a consignment of
23,890 kilograms of aluminium alloys had been securely packed in a 40-foot
container, ready for shipment from the port of Mombasa to Ningbo, China.
After the unsuspecting complainant transferred a hefty USD
101,1000 into Wabwire's bank account, she promptly switched off her phone and
vanished without a trace.
Thanks to diligent investigations and forensic leads,
detectives successfully trailed her down to a hideout in Tassia, where she was
arrested.
Wabwire is now in custody, undergoing processing as she awaits her arraignment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments