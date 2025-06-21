Caught on camera!! The moment thugs broke into a vehicle in Mombasa and stole Ksh 400,000 (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Daring thugs were captured on camera breaking into a parked vehicle in Mombasa and making away with Ksh 400,000 in cash.

The incident occurred in broad daylight outside a business premise in the city, with the entire act unfolding in minutes.

In the video, a man is seen approaching the vehicle with precision and confidence.

One acts as a lookout while the other swiftly unlocks the car door, using what appears to be a master key or specialized tool.

Within minutes, the thug grabs an envelope believed to contain the large sum of money and casually walks away as if nothing happened.

The getaway was clean, with no alarm triggered or immediate response from bystanders.

Reports indicate that the owner of the vehicle had just withdrawn the cash from a nearby bank and parked briefly to run an errand.

By the time he returned, the money was gone.

Watch the video.

Caught on camera!! The moment thugs broke into a vehicle in Mombasa and stole Ksh 400,000 pic.twitter.com/KBcdwhL2Or — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST