Identity of the rogue cop who shot dead a young man in Kasarani during protests over insecurity and fled on a motorbike unmasked (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - The identity of the rogue police officer who shot and killed a young man in Kasarani during protests over rising insecurity has finally been unmasked, sparking outrage and calls for justice online.

The tragic incident, which was caught on camera, occurred during a peaceful demonstration by local residents demanding action over rising insecurity in the area after a 19-year-old lady was found brutally murdered in Mwiki Estate.

In the disturbing video, the officer is seen drawing his weapon and firing at close range, fatally wounding the unarmed youth who had joined the protest.

Eyewitnesses claim the young man, identified as Joshua Maina, was part of a group chanting slogans against police laxity when the officer suddenly turned violent.

Moments later, the administration police officer fled the scene on a waiting motorbike.

The identity of the killer police officer has been unmasked and his images shared on social media.

