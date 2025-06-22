PHOTOs and VIDEO of Arsenal goalkeeper, DAVID RAYA, and his stunning model fiancée, TATIANA, in a romantic getaway in Tanzania!



Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya, is enjoying a romantic African getaway with his stunning fiancée, model Tatiana Trouboul, at the iconic Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2024 during a dreamy Maldives proposal, are currently basking in post-season bliss.

Raya, who clinched the 2024/2025 Premier League Golden Glove for the most clean sheets, is taking a well-deserved break with Tatiana.

Social media posts show the lovebirds on a scenic game drive, surrounded by majestic wildlife including lions, giraffes, and elephants.

In a heartwarming moment, the pair also visited a local school where they sang and interacted with children, winning hearts with their humility.

Tanzania is fast becoming a favourite safari destination for global celebrities, with its rich landscapes and authentic experiences slowly edging out Kenya as the go-to East African hotspot.

