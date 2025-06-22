PHOTOs and VIDEO of Arsenal goalkeeper, DAVID RAYA, and his stunning model fiancée, TATIANA, in a romantic getaway in Tanzania!

Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya, is enjoying a romantic African getaway with his stunning fiancée, model Tatiana Trouboul, at the iconic Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.
The couple, who got engaged in October 2024 during a dreamy
Maldives proposal, are currently basking in post-season bliss.
Raya, who clinched the 2024/2025 Premier League Golden Glove
for the most clean sheets, is taking a well-deserved break with Tatiana.
Social media posts show the lovebirds on a scenic game
drive, surrounded by majestic wildlife including lions, giraffes, and
elephants.
In a heartwarming moment, the pair also visited a local
school where they sang and interacted with children, winning hearts with their
humility.
Tanzania is fast becoming a favourite safari destination for
global celebrities, with its rich landscapes and authentic experiences slowly
edging out Kenya as the go-to East African hotspot.
See the photos and video below.
Arsenal goalkeeper and the current golden gloves winner David Raya on his honeymoon in Tanzania pic.twitter.com/jQaPunkSj6— J. Julius Julu (@JuliusJulu7) June 21, 2025
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments