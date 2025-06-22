Fire in the mountain as Jubilee SG KIONI calls out GACHAGUA over Mt Kenya politics - ‘This narrative is breeding resentment’







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has strongly criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent political messaging, warning that it risks fuelling ethnic division and undermining national unity.

Gachagua, who has been traversing the Mt Kenya region under his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), bragging that the region alone can vote out Ruto in the 2027 elections due their numerical strength - nearly ten million votes.

Kioni, however, has cautioned over this approach, saying it portrays Mt Kenya as a domineering bloc, potentially alienating other regions.

He warned that such ethnic-based mobilisation could stoke resentment and undermine national cohesion.

“The entitlement of my kinsmen will be this country’s undoing.”

“It cannot always be your way or the highway,” said Kioni.

“This narrative is breeding resentment, stifling unity, and choking our national fabric.

“We must break free from ethnic politics before it breaks us.”

Kioni’s Jubilee Party has endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for the 2027 presidency.

On the other hand, Gachagua has accused Jubilee of being used to divide Mt Kenya in favour of President Ruto.

The DCP leader has hinted at running for President, positioning his party as the dominant political force in the region ahead of the next General Election.