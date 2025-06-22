A South African LADY stranded in Nairobi after an Uber driver who picked her from JKIA vanished with her luggage - See PHOTO of the driver!







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - A South African woman was left stranded after an Uber driver disappeared with her belongings in Nairobi.

The client had ordered a ride from JKIA to MAA Hurlingham.

Upon arrival, she stepped into the building’s reception area, leaving her luggage - containing vital documents - in the vehicle.

When she returned pick her luggage, the driver had vanished and switched off his phone.

The driver has been identified as Alex Shivanda, driving a Nissan DAYZ with registration number KDQ 436K.

Authorities and Uber have been alerted as the search for him intensifies.