A Pastor’s wife accused of stealing funeral funds and going on a shopping spree - SHAME on you LORINE OMALA

Friday, June 13, 2025 - A pastor’s wife has been accused of stealing funeral funds and using them for personal indulgence.
Lorine Omala, the wife of a local clergyman, was exposed on
social media after she misappropriated the money that had been raised to cover
burial expenses.
According to reports circulating online, Omala was entrusted
with a sum of Sh 284,
000, meant to support the family of the deceased during a time
of grief.
Instead of fulfilling that trust, Omala allegedly
disappeared with the money and went on a shopping spree.
The matter has since been reported to the police.
