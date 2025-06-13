A Pastor’s wife accused of stealing funeral funds and going on a shopping spree - SHAME on you LORINE OMALA







Friday, June 13, 2025 - A pastor’s wife has been accused of stealing funeral funds and using them for personal indulgence.

Lorine Omala, the wife of a local clergyman, was exposed on social media after she misappropriated the money that had been raised to cover burial expenses.

According to reports circulating online, Omala was entrusted with a sum of Sh 284, 000, meant to support the family of the deceased during a time of grief.

Instead of fulfilling that trust, Omala allegedly disappeared with the money and went on a shopping spree.

The matter has since been reported to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST