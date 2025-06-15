After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 36)

Allan was shocked to find Rael ready for the gym.

"Well well well! Who would have guessed that the lady I brought here yesterday evening completely high would be up and ready this early?"

"I would like to take all the credit and brag about how strong I am but in all honesty, it's my sister's endless phone calls that woke me up."

"I was so ready to bully you into waking up. I was so sure that I would find you dead asleep."

"I guess it's my lucky day. I hope I did not misbehave yesterday."

"Is a strip club a place to exhibit good behaviour? You had your fun and no, you did not bother anyone. I was afraid that you would get high and start talking but you handled yourself pretty well."

"I'm glad that I did not embarrass you or myself. Also, was I high or did I see you having sex with one of the strippers?"

"Me? Nooo! I just had a lap dance. That was all. I will not allow you to smoke any weed next time. Your jealousy is making you hallucinate. I'm all all your babe"

"I'm not jealous Allan. I just asked an honest question. Let's go to the gym. I need to come back and write my report before meeting with your lawyer."

"Okay, let's go and burn the weed calories. Remember, we are acting normal around Oscar, alright?

"You are so silly. Yes, I will act like I did not see Oscar stark naked having sex with another man yesterday night. These are normal things you know."

"Someone is becoming a smart mouth I see."

"I'm a fast learner Sir."

"I see. I have an important meeting to attend. Someone will bring your car here so that you can be able to drive yourself home after you are done with the work out. He will also give you the keys to your house."

"Thank you so much Allan. I do not take this for granted. I will forever be indebted to you."

"Don't mention it. Now, go to the gym and kick ass. I will talk to you later. I have shared your work contacts with the lawyer. He will get in touch with you later in the day"

"Okay. Let me go get killed by Oscar. Catch up later."

Rael did not know how to act when she saw Oscar at the corner doing push ups. She wished they were close so that she could start with some joke. Luckily Oscar saw her and waved for her to join him.

"Look who showed up for day 2. So glad to see you. How are you feeling?"

"Scared that I might leave here dead."

"Well, there's only one way to find out."

"Hahahaha! You are so dark. Let us do this."

Rael was impressed by the way Oscar carried himself the entire time. She wondered how she would have acted if it was her in Oscar's position. She probably would have assigned him to a different instructor. Just as she thought he would not talk about their encounter, he started questioning her as they stretched.

"Are you a new employee at the company?"

"Something like that. Why do you ask?"

"I saw you and Allan at the strip club yesterday."

"Hmmm"

"When will you officially join the strip club or will you be an exclusive call girl?"

"No no no! I'm not a stripper"

"Ah, okay. You all always come in saying that then we find ourselves working together."

"I'm replacing Collins. It's not what you think."

"Interesting. That gentleman seems to be looking for you."

"He must be the one delivering my car and house keys. See you tomorrow Oscar. Looks like you have a lot to catch me up on."

Rael picked her keys, had a quick shower and rushed to her car. She had missed it so much. All she wanted was to drive it non stop for an hour or more. Allan had done a complete make over to it. Fresh paint job, brand new tyres, full service, refurbished interiors. She took photos and shared with her sister and Sandra then sat still in the car for around p minutes just to take it all in. She decided to drive to her house and just get to enjoy the same. Sandra called her just as she was driving out of the building.

"Giiiiirl! Can we all share that man my sister? Your car looks brand new and I'm here for it."

"Sandra, I'm n shock. Yaani God is so good. I'm driving to my house to see the magic that man did."

"I'm around that area. Let me know when you're almost here I go with you. I must see this with my eyes."

"Sawasawa. I will call you then. Let me concentrate on the road."

The house looked beautiful. They cried, hugged and cried more with Sandra. Allan had gone over and beyond to make it better than it looked before. As much as she was not sure that she wanted to come back to the house and stay on her own, she loved it. She tried to call Allan to thank him again but his phone was not going through so she dropped him a quick text . They then video called Priscilla who suggested that they pray over the house and probably later burn sage in all rooms to chase away any evil spirits.

"You are a true Kisii woman. You believe those things?"

"I'm very serious. Please pray for that house. We don't want what happened with Steve to happen again. If you don't believe in sage you can ask a priest to come with holy water and bless the house."

"Sounds better. Alright Riri. I'm glad you liked it. I will wait for you to get back so that we can do a sleep over for the three of us."

"That's perfect. Let me leave you two to enjoy the house. I'm looking after cows over here. Slavery tu."

"Bye Riri. Say hi to mum and dad"

"Can we have coffee at Java? I have missed hanging out with you."

"Sure. I'm waiting for a meeting confirmation and a report I need to finish up on. I can spare a few minutes then rush to finish the report. I wish I carried my laptop with me."

"No worries. We can go get the laptop and go to a nearby coffee shop. I'm in no hurry."

"Perfect. We'll use my car"

They picked the laptop, went to Artcaffe and enjoyed a hearty breakfast as they caught up on all aspects of life as Rael worked on her report. Allan called her just as she was finishing up the report.

"I see you did not die from the work out."

"I'm alive and kicking. Did you see my text. The car and the house. Thank you so much Allan. Sandra and I have cried like babies."

"I love it when you are happy. What are you up to?"

"We were catching up over breakfast. I have just finished the report and I'm about to send it to you"

"Nice. I hope you have been careful. Send it then prepare for a meeting with the lawyer in an hour's time. I will text you the location on the work phone"

"Okay. That's perfect."

"Say hi to Sandra"

"I will"

Allan sent the pin location of the meeting venue and considering the traffic, it was best that she left immediately. She sent the report, paid the bills and requested for an uber for Sandra before heading to the meeting venue.

The meeting was pretty much what she is used to only that based on the nature of business of her clients some terms were different. The lawyer was one of the top lawyers in the country and understood her clients pretty well so it was easy dealing with her. They also went over the report and it left Rael in a better position to handle the clients. The meeting lasted slightly over two hours and all Rael wanted to do after that was go home and sleep. The previous night shenanigans and the morning work out had left her tired with her whole body sore. They quickly exchanged contacts with the lawyer before driving off.

Just as she approached the main gate to enter into the estate where they stayed, she noticed a police car behind her flashing lights at her. She stopped on the side and waited for them to stop.

"Madam, good afternoon. We kindly request that you step out of the car. We have received an anonymous tip that you are ferrying illegal things."

"I'm sure that you have the wrong car but it's okay. I have nothing to hide."

"They ransacked her entire car and found nothing. They then took the spare tire. Ripped it apart and right inside was a whole packet of cocaine."

She was so shocked to talk or answer any questions as they cuffed her and took her inside the police car. All Rael could mumble was

"I didn't do it."

Connect with Rael!

raelendears@gmail.com. Stay tuned and be part of Rael's journey every week. Do you have thoughts, questions, or personal insights about this week’s adventure? Rael loves hearing from her fans and is eager to see your reactions and responses! Reach out to her directly at:. Stay tuned and be part of Rael's journey every week.







