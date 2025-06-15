After Hours: Rael’s Endearments (Episode 36)

Allan was shocked to find Rael ready for the gym.
"Well well well! Who would have guessed that the lady I
brought here yesterday evening completely high would be up and ready this
early?"
"I would like to take all the credit and brag about how
strong I am but in all honesty, it's my sister's endless phone calls that woke
me up."
"I was so ready to bully you into waking up. I was so
sure that I would find you dead asleep."
"I guess it's my lucky day. I hope I did not misbehave
yesterday."
"Is a strip club a place to exhibit good behaviour? You
had your fun and no, you did not bother anyone. I was afraid that you would get
high and start talking but you handled yourself pretty well."
"I'm glad that I did not embarrass you or myself. Also,
was I high or did I see you having sex with one of the strippers?"
"Me? Nooo! I just had a lap dance. That was all. I will
not allow you to smoke any weed next time. Your jealousy is making you
hallucinate. I'm all all your babe"
"I'm not jealous Allan. I just asked an honest
question. Let's go to the gym. I need to come back and write my report before
meeting with your lawyer."
"Okay, let's go and burn the weed calories. Remember,
we are acting normal around Oscar, alright?
"You are so silly. Yes, I will act like I did not see
Oscar stark naked having sex with another man yesterday night. These are normal
things you know."
"Someone is becoming a smart mouth I see."
"I'm a fast learner Sir."
"I see. I have an important meeting to attend. Someone
will bring your car here so that you can be able to drive yourself home after
you are done with the work out. He will also give you the keys to your
house."
"Thank you so much Allan. I do not take this for
granted. I will forever be indebted to you."
"Don't mention it. Now, go to the gym and kick ass. I
will talk to you later. I have shared your work contacts with the lawyer. He
will get in touch with you later in the day"
"Okay. Let me go get killed by Oscar. Catch up
later."
Rael did not know how to act when she saw Oscar at the
corner doing push ups. She wished they were close so that she could start with
some joke. Luckily Oscar saw her and waved for her to join him.
"Look who showed up for day 2. So glad to see you. How
are you feeling?"
"Scared that I might leave here dead."
"Well, there's only one way to find out."
"Hahahaha! You are so dark. Let us do this."
Rael was impressed by the way Oscar carried himself the
entire time. She wondered how she would have acted if it was her in Oscar's
position. She probably would have assigned him to a different instructor. Just
as she thought he would not talk about their encounter, he started questioning
her as they stretched.
"Are you a new employee at the company?"
"Something like that. Why do you ask?"
"I saw you and Allan at the strip club yesterday."
"Hmmm"
"When will you officially join the strip club or will
you be an exclusive call girl?"
"No no no! I'm not a stripper"
"Ah, okay. You all always come in saying that then we
find ourselves working together."
"I'm replacing Collins. It's not what you think."
"Interesting. That gentleman seems to be looking for
you."
"He must be the one delivering my car and house keys.
See you tomorrow Oscar. Looks like you have a lot to catch me up on."
Rael picked her keys, had a quick shower and rushed to her
car. She had missed it so much. All she wanted was to drive it non stop for an
hour or more. Allan had done a complete make over to it. Fresh paint job, brand
new tyres, full service, refurbished interiors. She took photos and shared with
her sister and Sandra then sat still in the car for around p minutes just to
take it all in. She decided to drive to her house and just get to enjoy the
same. Sandra called her just as she was driving out of the building.
"Giiiiirl! Can we all share that man my sister? Your
car looks brand new and I'm here for it."
"Sandra, I'm n shock. Yaani God is so good. I'm driving
to my house to see the magic that man did."
"I'm around that area. Let me know when you're almost
here I go with you. I must see this with my eyes."
"Sawasawa. I will call you then. Let me concentrate on
the road."
The house looked beautiful. They cried, hugged and cried
more with Sandra. Allan had gone over and beyond to make it better than it
looked before. As much as she was not sure that she wanted to come back to the
house and stay on her own, she loved it. She tried to call Allan to thank him
again but his phone was not going through so she dropped him a quick text .
They then video called Priscilla who suggested that they pray over the house
and probably later burn sage in all rooms to chase away any evil spirits.
"You are a true Kisii woman. You believe those
things?"
"I'm very serious. Please pray for that house. We don't
want what happened with Steve to happen again. If you don't believe in sage you
can ask a priest to come with holy water and bless the house."
"Sounds better. Alright Riri. I'm glad you liked it. I
will wait for you to get back so that we can do a sleep over for the three of
us."
"That's perfect. Let me leave you two to enjoy the
house. I'm looking after cows over here. Slavery tu."
"Bye Riri. Say hi to mum and dad"
"Can we have coffee at Java? I have missed hanging out
with you."
"Sure. I'm waiting for a meeting confirmation and a
report I need to finish up on. I can spare a few minutes then rush to finish
the report. I wish I carried my laptop with me."
"No worries. We can go get the laptop and go to a
nearby coffee shop. I'm in no hurry."
"Perfect. We'll use my car"
They picked the laptop, went to Artcaffe and enjoyed a
hearty breakfast as they caught up on all aspects of life as Rael worked on her
report. Allan called her just as she was finishing up the report.
"I see you did not die from the work out."
"I'm alive and kicking. Did you see my text. The car
and the house. Thank you so much Allan. Sandra and I have cried like
babies."
"I love it when you are happy. What are you up
to?"
"We were catching up over breakfast. I have just
finished the report and I'm about to send it to you"
"Nice. I hope you have been careful. Send it then
prepare for a meeting with the lawyer in an hour's time. I will text you the
location on the work phone"
"Okay. That's perfect."
"Say hi to Sandra"
"I will"
Allan sent the pin location of the meeting venue and
considering the traffic, it was best that she left immediately. She sent the
report, paid the bills and requested for an uber for Sandra before heading to
the meeting venue.
The meeting was pretty much what she is used to only that
based on the nature of business of her clients some terms were different. The
lawyer was one of the top lawyers in the country and understood her clients
pretty well so it was easy dealing with her. They also went over the report and
it left Rael in a better position to handle the clients. The meeting lasted
slightly over two hours and all Rael wanted to do after that was go home and
sleep. The previous night shenanigans and the morning work out had left her
tired with her whole body sore. They quickly exchanged contacts with the lawyer
before driving off.
Just as she approached the main gate to enter into the
estate where they stayed, she noticed a police car behind her flashing lights
at her. She stopped on the side and waited for them to stop.
"Madam, good afternoon. We kindly request that you step
out of the car. We have received an anonymous tip that you are ferrying illegal
things."
"I'm sure that you have the wrong car but it's okay. I
have nothing to hide."
"They ransacked her entire car and found nothing. They
then took the spare tire. Ripped it apart and right inside was a whole packet
of cocaine."
She was so shocked to talk or answer any questions as they
cuffed her and took her inside the police car. All Rael could mumble was
"I didn't do it."
