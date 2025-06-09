AMBER RAY shares screenshots showing Comedian OBINNA trying to hook her up with a senior Governmnet officer - ‘Tunaweza pewa tender”







Monday, June 9, 2025 - The online drama between comedian Obinna and socialite Amber Ray is spiraling, and netizens can’t look away.

It all started when Obinna revisited their fallout on his show My Mistakes, revealing that Amber had agreed to appear in his music video Kado as a vixen, with a promised payment of Ksh50,000.

“We had agreed on payment. On the day of the shoot, they arrived late and seemed slightly intoxicated. When filming began, she refused to let me dance with her,” Obinna said.

Amber clapped back on Instagram, owning up to being late but firmly denying claims she was drunk.

“Yes, I was late and I sincerely apologise. But the narrative that I was somewhere drinking carelessly is both unfair and false,” she wrote.

But that was just the beginning.

Amber Ray has dropped a bombshell, accusing Obinna of previously trying to set her up with a senior Government official.

In screenshots shared online, Obinna appeared to push for a meetup with the unnamed "topshot," promising it could land them lucrative Government deals.

Fans now believe the tension between the two has been simmering for a while, and the music video drama just lit the match.

See the screenshot below.