CONFESSION! Read police constable JAMES MUKHWANA’s full statement to IPOA on how ALBERT OJWANG was killed at Central Police Station! He exposed OCS TALAAM and DIG LAGAT badly







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Police Constable James Mukhwana has submitted a detailed statement to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), shedding light on the gruesome and unlawful killing of Albert Ojwang, the blogger who died under mysterious circumstances while in custody at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

Mukhwana revealed that OCS Samson Talaam and Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat instructed Albert to be beaten when he was detained at the Central Police Station, leading to his death.

Read the full statement below.