No, Thank You! Why former TSC boss, NANCY MACHARIA, has turned down her nomination to a plum County job







Friday, June 27, 2025 - Former Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO, Dr. Nancy Macharia, has declined her nomination to serve as Chairperson of the Murang'a County Public Service Board.

In a letter dated June 25th, 2025, and addressed to Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Dr. Macharia cited receiving a new offer from an international organization as the reason for turning down the County role.

Her decision came just a day before she was scheduled to appear for vetting on Friday.

"I thank you for nominating me for the Chair of the Murang’a County Public Service Board.”

“However, I must decline the post as I have received another offer from an international body, which I believe would affect my performance in this role," she stated.

Dr. Macharia added that she had initially anticipated the role would be part-time but later realized it required full-time engagement.

Governor Kang’ata had nominated Dr. Macharia alongside Dr. Louis Mwende Musikali, Johnson Kang’ethe Kinyua, and Dr. Brian Lishenga Makamu.

Her nomination came shortly before her TSC term ends on June 30th.

