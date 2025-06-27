Love triangle turns deadly as police officer kills girlfriend and her suspected lover in Eldoret







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A suspected love triangle has ended in heartbreak and loss in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, after a police officer shot and killed his girlfriend and another man in a fit of jealousy.

The incident unfolded just past midnight at Kokwet Bar, a popular local hangout in the Jua Kali area, reportedly owned by the female victim.

According to Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi, the officer - attached to Tembelio Police Post - confronted his girlfriend over suspicions of infidelity.

When another man stepped in to calm the situation, things escalated.

In a shocking turn, the officer reportedly drew his official firearm and shot both individuals on the spot.

Fellow officers responded swiftly, disarmed the suspect, and took him into custody.

He is currently being held at a police station in Eldoret as investigations begin.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary.

The community remains stunned by the senseless loss, mourning lives cut short by love and rage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST