Love triangle turns deadly as police officer kills girlfriend and her suspected lover in Eldoret

Friday, June 27, 2025 - A suspected love triangle has ended in heartbreak and loss in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, after a police officer shot and killed his girlfriend and another man in a fit of jealousy.
The incident unfolded just past midnight at Kokwet Bar, a
popular local hangout in the Jua Kali area, reportedly owned by the female
victim.
According to Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin
Mwanthi, the officer - attached to Tembelio Police Post - confronted his
girlfriend over suspicions of infidelity.
When another man stepped in to calm the situation, things
escalated.
In a shocking turn, the officer reportedly drew his official
firearm and shot both individuals on the spot.
Fellow officers responded swiftly, disarmed the suspect, and
took him into custody.
He is currently being held at a police station in Eldoret as
investigations begin.
The bodies of the deceased have been moved to Moi Teaching
and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary.
The community remains stunned by the senseless loss,
mourning lives cut short by love and rage.
The
