A football referee exposed for leading goons from Kibera Slums to attack peaceful protesters in Nairobi CBD - He was spotted with KAREN NYAMU (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A well-known football referee from Kibera has been unmasked as one of the individuals behind the deployment of goons who disrupted peaceful protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The referee, known as Adwera, is accused of mobilizing dozens of young men from the informal settlement to unleash chaos, intimidate demonstrators, and sabotage the ongoing protests.

He was recently photographed alongside Senator Karen Nyamu at what appears to be a political event.

It is believed that he may be working under the direction of powerful political figures.

The revelation has sparked widespread anger among Kenyans online, many of whom took to social media demanding the arrest of the referee and a full investigation into the hiring and coordination of goons to disrupt lawful protests.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST