LADY’s blunt dating advice to women aged 25 and above goes viral on X - “Leave the rest to God and chance but….” (LOOK)







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - A bold post by an X user is stirring conversation across social media after she offered blunt dating advice for women aged 25 and above.

“Once you’re 25, don’t do the talking stage for more than two weeks,” she declared.

Her checklist? Go on two or three dates, know where he lives, understand what he does, meet one of his close friends, and get a glimpse into his family background.

Anything longer than that, she insists, is a waste of time.

“Leave the rest to God and chance - but don’t linger.”

“Move into a relationship quickly, and if it doesn’t work, move on,” she wrote.

The post has divided opinion online.

While some women praised the no-nonsense approach, calling it a smart way to avoid time wasters, others argued that such a pace might not work for everyone.

