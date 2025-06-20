Kenyan LADY fearlessly parades her MUBABA lover, who is old enough to be her father (VIDEOs)







Friday, June 20, 2025 - In a bold display of love that has taken social media by storm, a young Kenyan lady has unapologetically showcased her relationship with an older man, popularly referred to as a "Mubaba", a term used to describe older men dating much younger women.

The couple, whose videos have gone viral on Tiktok, are seen enjoying cozy moments together, unbothered by the public scrutiny.

The man, clearly several decades older, is seen showering his lover with affection, and despite criticism from some quarters, the lady has clapped back at online trolls, saying love knows no age.

Watch the videos.

Kenyan LADY fearlessly parades her MUBABA lover, who is old enough to be her father pic.twitter.com/TVgUeSabJl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2025

Kenyan LADY fearlessly parades her MUBABA lover, who is old enough to be her father pic.twitter.com/c6d6HvSdCm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2025

Kenyan LADY fearlessly parades her MUBABA lover, who is old enough to be her father pic.twitter.com/aDLRFPJ3Hu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2025

Kenyan LADY fearlessly parades her MUBABA lover, who is old enough to be her father pic.twitter.com/l2intvQork — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST