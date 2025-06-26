MURKOMEN defends shutting down TV stations during June 25th protests, accuses media of mobilising protesters to storm State House







Thursday, June 26, 2025 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the Government’s decision to shut down live TV broadcasts during the June 25th Gen Z-led protests.

Speaking at Harambee House on Thursday, Murkomen accused sections of the media of fueling unrest and acting as mobilisation hubs under the guise of coverage.

He claimed that while media freedom is protected under the Constitution, some media outlets had abandoned neutrality and instead incited public action.

He cited live reporting and street interviews as tools used to encourage participation in protests.

“Our biggest problem with live broadcasting is when media becomes the centre of mobilisation,” Murkomen stated.

“They were not just reporting; they were prompting people to join protests and even directing them to converge near key Government installations like State House.”

The CS claimed some reporters gave protesters real-time updates on crowd movements and locations, calling it “irresponsible journalism.”

He specifically singled out The Standard newspaper for pushing what he termed a politically biased agenda, saying it had turned into an opposition platform rather than an objective publication.

While reiterating the Government's commitment to free press, Murkomen warned that the safety of the country will always take precedence.

“If it becomes necessary to shut down a media house to protect the nation, we will not hesitate,” he said.

Citing the 2007/2008 post-election violence, Murkomen said the Government will not allow the media to fan instability again.

His remarks followed the Communications Authority’s directive to suspend live coverage on grounds of national security.