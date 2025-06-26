Interior CS MURKOMEN reveals number of guns stolen from police by goons during June 25th protests and vows to after the criminals







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has disclosed that five guns were stolen from police officers during the violent anti-Government protests held on June 25th.

Addressing the media on Thursday, June 26th, Murkomen said the firearms were taken from Dagoretti Police Post in Kiambu County, while four others were burnt at Gachui Police Post.

Murkomen revealed that 300 police officers and 100 civilians were injured during what he described as a coordinated attempt to destabilise President William Ruto’s administration.

He claimed that the demonstrations, which turned chaotic, were not peaceful but part of a larger plot to topple the Government.

“There was a pattern in which police stations were targeted deliberately.”

“I suspect the intention was to make a statement by the coup plotters that law and order had collapsed,” said Murkomen.

The CS further stated that at least 10 people were killed during the protests.

In addition, 27 Government vehicles and 65 civilian cars parked at police stations were destroyed.

Homes and businesses belonging to pro-government leaders were also attacked, including those of National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, MPs Kimani Kuria, Eric Wamumbi, Njoroge Wainaina, Bernard Muriuki and Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Murkomen condemned the violence as acts of “terrorism” and confirmed investigations are underway to track down those responsible stating that "make no mistake, we will come for you."