MURKOMEN condemns violent June 25th protests as ‘attempted coup’ on President RUTO and vows to go after organizers - ‘We are coming for you’





Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has strongly condemned the June 25th protests, describing them as an attempted coup masked as peaceful demonstrations.

Speaking during a press briefing, Murkomen alleged that the protests were orchestrated to forcefully remove the Government from power.

According to the CS, the demonstrations were not driven by civil discontent but by a calculated plan to destabilize the state.

He claimed that organizers targeted properties belonging to Government allies and used hired goons to loot businesses and homes.

“Footage has shown vehicles carrying large sums of money distributed to protesters,” Murkomen stated, calling the events a "well-orchestrated attempt to hound the regime out of office."

According to Amnesty International and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, 16 people were killed by police during the demonstrations that marked the first anniversary of anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.

Over 400 people sustained injuries, including protesters, police and journalists.