Interior CS MURKOMEN defends police after 16 people were shot dead during June 25th protests - ‘They don’t carry guns as toys’







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has defended police officers’ actions during the June 25th protests, asserting that no excesses were committed and that the officers had, in fact, been victims of targeted attacks.

“Security agencies exercised remarkable restraint. Some officers were injured while protecting property from rioters and hired thugs,” he said.

Murkomen accused foreign diplomats and religious leaders of ignoring police suffering, suggesting they preferred “anarchy and chaos over peace.”

"No church member will speak about how the police were attacked and suffered immense pain.”

“I also know no diplomat will defend our police because it's not in their interest for Kenya to be safe.”

“They prefer anarchy and chaos at the expense of peace. I thank you, police officers, for a job well done."

Murkomen praised the officers' bravery and vowed Government support amid growing public criticism.

He warned protest organizers and financiers that they will be pursued and held accountable.

“Make no mistake, we will come for you,” he declared, reiterating that no officer will be victimized for performing their duty.

“They don’t carry guns as toys. Burning police stations is not a birthday celebration - we must be serious as a country.”

According to Murkomen, five police stations, 88 police vehicles, 27 county vehicles, and 65 private cars were destroyed after the protests turned violent.