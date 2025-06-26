Police officers intercept a 32-year-old man ferrying bhang worth Ksh 13.7 million in a heavily tinted vehicle along a busy highway (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A team of law enforcement officers drawn from Oruba Police Station has apprehended a 32-year-old trafficker, Edwin Okondo Nyagaga, and confiscated bhang valued at approximately Sh 13,728,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers intercepted a black Toyota Kluger with the registration number KBS 517N, driven by Okondo, along the Giribe-Masara Road, filled to the brim with the illicit cargo.

Consequently, Okonda, together with the recovered narcotics and vehicle, was escorted to Oruba Police Station, where the vehicle was found to be carrying eight sacks of bhang weighing a total of 457.6 kgs.

Also recovered from the vehicle are four number plates as follows: - KBP 716H, KBT 673F, KBW 341T AND KBX 142P, which are believed to be used for concealment.