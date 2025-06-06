“Mum, Leo ni Saturday na Hujatafuta Uncle” - A conversation between a single mother and her young daughter sparks reactions (VIDEO)







Friday, June 6, 2025 - A light-hearted but revealing conversation between a single mother and her young daughter has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amused, curious, and in stitches.

In a short video clip doing rounds online, the little girl innocently asks her mother, “Mum, leo ni Saturday na hujatafuta uncle?”.

Judging by the innocent child’s reaction, her mother is fond of bringing different men to their rented house on Saturdays and refers to them as “uncles”.

While the clip is undeniably funny, many found it hilariously relatable, especially within Kenya’s vibrant single-parent households.

“That child has been observing silently... kumbe ata watoto wanajua siku ya uncles ni Saturday,” an X user wrote.

“Another reason why having a father figure is important,” another user added.

Watch the video.

Mum, Leo ni Saturday na Hujatafuta Uncle” - A conversation between a single mother and her young daughter sparks reactions pic.twitter.com/hqLOUFsRxh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 6, 2025

