Heartbroken LADY says her boyfriend has refused to marry her over a tattoo of her baby daddy’s name on her backside! (LOOK)

Friday, June 6, 2025
- A lady has gone viral online after sharing that her boyfriend dumped her
because she refused to remove a tattoo of her baby daddy’s name on her
backside.
In her post, she revealed the couple had been together for a
year and recently discussed marriage.
But things took a turn when her boyfriend told her to remove
the tattoo or forget the wedding plans.
“I explained that I wouldn’t cover it because my child’s
father gave me my greatest blessing - our child.
“The tattoo is sentimental,” she wrote.
She said it wasn’t about romance but honoring the bond of
parenthood.
Still, her boyfriend wasn’t convinced. He packed up, left
his key on the bed, and told her to “ask your baby daddy to pay the rent this
month.”
The post has stirred a heated debate online, with majority
siding with the boyfriend.
See the post and reactions below.
0 Comments