Heartbroken LADY says her boyfriend has refused to marry her over a tattoo of her baby daddy’s name on her backside! (LOOK)







Friday, June 6, 2025 - A lady has gone viral online after sharing that her boyfriend dumped her because she refused to remove a tattoo of her baby daddy’s name on her backside.

In her post, she revealed the couple had been together for a year and recently discussed marriage.

But things took a turn when her boyfriend told her to remove the tattoo or forget the wedding plans.

“I explained that I wouldn’t cover it because my child’s father gave me my greatest blessing - our child.

“The tattoo is sentimental,” she wrote.

She said it wasn’t about romance but honoring the bond of parenthood.

Still, her boyfriend wasn’t convinced. He packed up, left his key on the bed, and told her to “ask your baby daddy to pay the rent this month.”

The post has stirred a heated debate online, with majority siding with the boyfriend.

See the post and reactions below.