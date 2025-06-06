Fading socialite VERA SIDIKA claims Kenyan men are jealous of successful women in a fiery rant after her Busia gig backlash







Friday, June 6, 2025 - Once high-flying Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has accused Kenyan men of being jealous of successful women and doing everything to pull them down.

The voluptuous socialite, known for never mincing her words, took to Instagram Stories with a statement that has set tongues wagging across the country.

“Noticed something? Some Kenyan men are jealous of women.”

“Especially successful women. Some men are even jealous of their girlfriends and wives.”

“Yes, it happens. There’s jealousy in relationships by the way,” she wrote.

Vera’s comments came in the wake of online chatter following her recent club-hosting appearance in Busia.

Critics, especially on X (formerly Twitter), mockingly labeled her gig a “recession indicator”, suggesting a fall from grace.

But Vera was quick to clap back, calling out the hate and setting the record straight.

“Seems like Kenyans have just discovered a new vocabulary, 'Recession indicator',” she fired back.

“Kwani what’s wrong with me making a club appearance in Busia? I love connecting with my fans in all parts of the country.”

Not stopping there, the mother of two doubled down on the narrative that some people are simply rooting for her downfall.

“People wish to see me broke so bad, but God keeps disappointing them.”

“But hey, it's not a crime to be broke. So if me being broke tickles your nuts, good then, I am.”

