Motorists Association slam RAILA ODINGA over his remarks on cancellation of ADANI-JKIA deal - ‘It’s disheartening’







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - The Motorists Association of Kenya has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to withdraw his support for the now-defunct Adani deal, accusing him of betraying the will of the Kenyan people.

In a statement released on Saturday, June 21st, the Association criticized Odinga for endorsing controversial Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), specifically the Adani deal, which was intended to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

They labelled the project exploitative, arguing that it risked surrendering critical national assets to foreign multinationals under the guise of development.

“Every intelligent and patriotic Kenyan understands the danger posed by many of these PPPs,” the statement read.

“Such long-term concessions are often imposed on nations in debt distress - and Kenya is not in default.”

The group called on the ODM leader to realign with the people, noting his support for the deal contradicts the values he once championed.

“It is disheartening to see a leader who once embodied justice and equity now sympathising with imperialistic concessions,” they said.

The statement came a day after Raila, speaking at an executive retreat, expressed regret over the cancellation of the Adani contract, warning that delays in airport development could stall Nairobi’s growth.

“I was very disappointed when we were not able to move on with the (Adani) airport contract.”

“When Adani was brought in, there was all that politicking that resulted in its cancellation,” he stated.

“If development around the airport is not done, Nairobi could end up becoming dormant,” he added.

