BABU OWINO goes for Governor SAKAJA’s jugular after goons’ confessions over protest disruption - “Is this the ‘new Nairobi’ you spoke of?”

Saturday, June 21,
2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has launched a scathing attack on
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja following claims that hired goons were used to
disrupt protests in Nairobi on June 17th.
In interviews aired by Citizen TV, several alleged goons
confessed to being paid as little as Ksh50 to cause chaos during the
demonstrations.
Some claimed they were not paid at all, saying they had been
deceived by the unnamed sponsors.
In a statement on Saturday, June 21st, Babu Owino
accused Governor Sakaja of betrayal, alleging that hawkers and protesting
youths were harassed and beaten by groups operating under County orders.
“Governor Sakaja, Nairobi did not elect you to unleash goons
on its people.”
“You promised leadership. What we’re seeing is betrayal,”
Owino stated.
“Vendors are being harassed, youths are being beaten,
dissent is being silenced.”
“Is this the ‘new Nairobi’ you spoke of?”
He further accused Sakaja’s administration of ruling through
fear and intimidation, rather than offering transformative leadership.
However, Sakaja has denied any involvement in sponsoring the
attacks, saying he was out of town at the time.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments