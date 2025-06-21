BABU OWINO goes for Governor SAKAJA’s jugular after goons’ confessions over protest disruption - “Is this the ‘new Nairobi’ you spoke of?”







Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has launched a scathing attack on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja following claims that hired goons were used to disrupt protests in Nairobi on June 17th.

In interviews aired by Citizen TV, several alleged goons confessed to being paid as little as Ksh50 to cause chaos during the demonstrations.

Some claimed they were not paid at all, saying they had been deceived by the unnamed sponsors.

In a statement on Saturday, June 21st, Babu Owino accused Governor Sakaja of betrayal, alleging that hawkers and protesting youths were harassed and beaten by groups operating under County orders.

“Governor Sakaja, Nairobi did not elect you to unleash goons on its people.”

“You promised leadership. What we’re seeing is betrayal,” Owino stated.

“Vendors are being harassed, youths are being beaten, dissent is being silenced.”

“Is this the ‘new Nairobi’ you spoke of?”

He further accused Sakaja’s administration of ruling through fear and intimidation, rather than offering transformative leadership.

However, Sakaja has denied any involvement in sponsoring the attacks, saying he was out of town at the time.

