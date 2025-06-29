Details of President RUTO’s trips to Spain and United Kingdom (UK) amid uproar

Sunday, June 29, 2025 - President William Ruto travelled to Spain and the United Kingdom for official visits, even as public discontent continues to mount following deadly anti-Government protests last week.
According to a statement issued on Sunday by State House
Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed, Ruto will visit London to sign the renewed
Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership 2025–2030 alongside British Prime Minister Sir
Keir Starmer.
The partnership focuses on trade, climate, technology, and
security and aims to double trade volumes between the two nations by 2030.
Key discussions will also cover the implementation of the
Nairobi Railway City project, which recently received Cabinet approval.
The UK has committed to mobilizing up to Ksh266 billion
(£1.5 billion) in investments targeting green growth and urban development in
Kenya.
The statement added that both countries will unlock green
finance, support start-ups, enhance cooperation on artificial intelligence, and
create digital jobs through expanded collaboration in science and technology.
While in the UK, President Ruto will also witness Lloyd’s of
London’s announcement to establish a regional underwriting hub in Nairobi under
the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC).
In Spain, the President will attend the Fourth International
Conference on Financing for Development, where he will advocate for renewed
multilateralism amid global uncertainties.
He will co-chair a high-level session and hold bilateral
talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI, focusing on
clean energy, climate resilience, and youth empowerment.
The visits come as Ruto faces growing pressure at home over State
sponsored violence and economic concerns.
