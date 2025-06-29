Details of President RUTO’s trips to Spain and United Kingdom (UK) amid uproar





Sunday, June 29, 2025 - President William Ruto travelled to Spain and the United Kingdom for official visits, even as public discontent continues to mount following deadly anti-Government protests last week.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed, Ruto will visit London to sign the renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership 2025–2030 alongside British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The partnership focuses on trade, climate, technology, and security and aims to double trade volumes between the two nations by 2030.

Key discussions will also cover the implementation of the Nairobi Railway City project, which recently received Cabinet approval.

The UK has committed to mobilizing up to Ksh266 billion (£1.5 billion) in investments targeting green growth and urban development in Kenya.

The statement added that both countries will unlock green finance, support start-ups, enhance cooperation on artificial intelligence, and create digital jobs through expanded collaboration in science and technology.

While in the UK, President Ruto will also witness Lloyd’s of London’s announcement to establish a regional underwriting hub in Nairobi under the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC).

In Spain, the President will attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, where he will advocate for renewed multilateralism amid global uncertainties.

He will co-chair a high-level session and hold bilateral talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI, focusing on clean energy, climate resilience, and youth empowerment.

The visits come as Ruto faces growing pressure at home over State sponsored violence and economic concerns.