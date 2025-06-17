Marking Territory!! MARY LINCLON’s ex-lover and popular vernacular presenter NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s new flame gushes over him, confirms their relationship (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Popular vernacular radio presenter, Njogu wa Njoroge, who once made headlines over his dramatic fallout with gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, was publicly claimed by his new lover in an online post that’s setting social media on fire.

The woman, who is identified as Wanjeri Wa Kariuki, a correspondent with Kameme TV, posted photos aboard a plane with Njogu and put a love emoji.

Wanjiru didn’t hold back when responding to followers who flooded her comment section with questions about the relationship.

“Yes, I’m with him. We are happy, and that’s what matters. Haters can choke,’’ she wrote.

The public confirmation comes after rumors swirled about Njogu’s alleged new relationship following his split from Mary Lincoln, which had previously dominated headlines due to allegations of infidelity.

See photos.