“Kama hupewi mechi vizuri speak up” - Beautiful slay queen tells LADIES in viral video







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - A viral video of a bold and beautiful slay queen urging women to speak up about unsatisfactory bedroom experiences has stirred mixed reactions online.

In the clip, the confident slay queen calls on women to stop suffering in silence and demand better intimacy from their partners.

“Kama hupewi mechi vizuri, speak. Tell him to improve his skill. Mbona uendelee kuteseka?” she boldly states.

Her message has drawn praise from many women, who commend her for addressing a topic often shrouded in silence.

Netizens say it empowers women to voice their needs, especially in a culture where many fear hurting a man’s ego or being unfairly judged.

Watch the video below.

“Kama hupewi mechi vizuri speak up” - Beautiful slay queen tells LADIES pic.twitter.com/0kKKhwc2sW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2025