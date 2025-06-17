Kenyan content creator ALMA MUTHEU’s bold relationship advice to LADIES sparks reactions - ‘Stop building men!’







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Kenyan digital content creator, Alma Mutheu, has set social media ablaze after boldly advising women to stop making financial investments in the men they are dating.

“Let’s stop investing in men!” she declared via her Instagram stories on Monday evening.

“Men don’t like being pampered - and if a man gets too comfortable with it, he’ll take that money, go out, and cheat on you with someone beneath you.”

Alma encouraged women to prioritise self-worth and financial independence instead of trying to a “build a man.”

“Ladies, stop building men. Invest in yourself and let a man meet you where you are,” she wrote.

“No one claps for women who sacrifice everything for a man who ends up choosing someone else.”

She followed up with a sarcastic jab: “If you build a man, he will cheat on you. Nimesha waambia, nyinyi endeleeni tu kubuild,”

While she didn’t name names, she hinted at a painful betrayal, suggesting she once supported a partner through hard times, only to be dumped when success arrived.

In a short TikTok video posted after the backlash, she said, “I’m not bitter. I’m wiser. Women deserve more than being stepping stones.”

