Man’s controversial post on X warning fellow men against marrying nurses sparks mixed reactions (LOOK)







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) has stirred a heated conversation about love, marriage, and the realities of dating professionals in emotionally demanding careers.

The post, shared by a male user, advised men against marrying nurses - not for lack of admiration, but because of the challenges that come with their line of work.

According to the author, while nurses are often seen as kind and nurturing, their profession exposes them daily to trauma, pain, and death.

By the time they return home, he claims, many are emotionally drained, with little energy left for romantic connection or emotional support.

He further argued that their leadership roles at work often carry over into their relationships, making them “hard to lead, hard to correct, and hard to deal with.”

“They’re used to giving orders and making decisions. That doesn’t just switch off when they get home,” he wrote, adding that men need “soft, supportive” partners - not women who treat them like another patient.

The post sparked mixed reactions with some netizens supporting the sentiment, sharing similar experiences, while others slammed it as a lazy stereotype.