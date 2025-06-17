





Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Reformed city socialite, Sherlyne Anyango, left tongues wagging and heads turning after making a surprise appearance at the Isikuti Festival, where she took to the dancefloor.

Dressed in a figure-hugging trouser that proudly showcased her famous curves, Sherlyne stole the show as she joined dancers on stage, moving to the rhythm of the Isikuti drums with unmatched energy and confidence.

The crowd erupted into wild cheers as Sherlyne, once known for her daring appearances on Instagram and OnlyFans, reminded everyone why she was once the queen of online sensation.

Even in her more reformed and reserved public image, her signature presence hasn’t faded.

Sherlyne has been lying low after becoming a mother, avoiding nightclubs and focusing more on motherhood.

Watch the video.

Reformed socialite SHERLYNE ANYANGO causes a stir at Isikuti Festival with her jaw-dropping ‘assets’ pic.twitter.com/aQxNFQi0FT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST