Man catches his wife cheating in a lodge after she lied about attending a party - He narrates about the heartbreaking incident

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A man has shared a heartbreaking experience on social media after allegedly catching his wife cheating with another man in a local lodge, despite her telling him she was attending a friend’s party.
According to the emotional account, the man became
suspicious after receiving a tip-off from someone who claimed to have seen his
wife entering a lodge with another man.
The wife had reportedly borrowed his car, telling him she
was heading to a friend’s celebration.
Acting on the tip off, the man used a car tracking system to
check the vehicle’s location.
Surprisingly, the car was parked at the venue of the party.
However, further investigation revealed that the lodge in
question was 10 kilometres away from the party venue,
raising more red flags.
Determined to confirm the truth, he made his way to the
lodge and walked in, only to find his wife with another man.
Despite the emotional turmoil, he managed to remain
composed.
He claims that his cheating wife always posts him on social
media, showering praises to him and calling him the ‘best husband’.
But behind the scenes, she is busy cheating on him.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
