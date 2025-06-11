Man catches his wife cheating in a lodge after she lied about attending a party - He narrates about the heartbreaking incident







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A man has shared a heartbreaking experience on social media after allegedly catching his wife cheating with another man in a local lodge, despite her telling him she was attending a friend’s party.

According to the emotional account, the man became suspicious after receiving a tip-off from someone who claimed to have seen his wife entering a lodge with another man.

The wife had reportedly borrowed his car, telling him she was heading to a friend’s celebration.

Acting on the tip off, the man used a car tracking system to check the vehicle’s location.

Surprisingly, the car was parked at the venue of the party.

However, further investigation revealed that the lodge in question was 10 kilometres away from the party venue, raising more red flags.

Determined to confirm the truth, he made his way to the lodge and walked in, only to find his wife with another man.

Despite the emotional turmoil, he managed to remain composed.

He claims that his cheating wife always posts him on social media, showering praises to him and calling him the ‘best husband’.

But behind the scenes, she is busy cheating on him.

