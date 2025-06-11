Kenyan LADIES open up on cheating on their boyfriends and some CONFESSIONS have shocked netizens - Ogopa Wanawake!







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Women are often seen as innocent, gentle, and loving, but these shocking online confessions suggest there's a wilder, more daring side to this fair gender.

In a thread that has stunned social media, several women opened up about the outrageous things they’ve done behind their partners’ backs.

One lady confessed to making out with her side guy, then getting intimate with her boyfriend later that same day, and she showed no remorse.

The boldness and unapologetic tone of these confessions have left many netizens rethinking the popular phrase “fear women”, perhaps it now carries more weight than ever before.

See some of the shocking confessions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST