"I Want to be Single" - Heartbroken Kenyan LADY exposes cheating lover after finding used sanitary pads in their house (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has publicly exposed her boyfriend for allegedly cheating on her while she was away.
According to the woman, she had stepped out to attend to
personal errands, only to return and find used sanitary pads in their
washroom, clear evidence, she says, that another woman had been in the house in
her absence.
"I had only been away for a short while. I come back
and find used pads in my house? I’m done. I want to be single," she says
in the now-trending video.
Visibly emotional, the woman goes on to declare that she is
leaving the relationship.
"I have left this man for you. Let me stay single or
find another man," she adds, directing her words to the unknown woman
allegedly involved.
The video has sparked widespread conversation online, with
many Kenyans sympathizing with the woman’s heartbreak and praising her for
walking away from what she called a disrespectful and dishonest relationship.
"I Want to be Single" - Heartbroken Kenyan LADY exposes cheating lover after finding used sanitary pads in their house pic.twitter.com/tTqkcHaE0D— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2025
