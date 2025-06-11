"I Want to be Single" - Heartbroken Kenyan LADY exposes cheating lover after finding used sanitary pads in their house (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has publicly exposed her boyfriend for allegedly cheating on her while she was away.

According to the woman, she had stepped out to attend to personal errands, only to return and find used sanitary pads in their washroom, clear evidence, she says, that another woman had been in the house in her absence.

"I had only been away for a short while. I come back and find used pads in my house? I’m done. I want to be single," she says in the now-trending video.

Visibly emotional, the woman goes on to declare that she is leaving the relationship.

"I have left this man for you. Let me stay single or find another man," she adds, directing her words to the unknown woman allegedly involved.

The video has sparked widespread conversation online, with many Kenyans sympathizing with the woman’s heartbreak and praising her for walking away from what she called a disrespectful and dishonest relationship.

"I Want to be Single" - Heartbroken Kenyan LADY exposes cheating lover after finding used sanitary pads in their house pic.twitter.com/tTqkcHaE0D — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2025

