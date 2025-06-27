KIKUYU man regrets marrying a second wife to ‘teach first wife a lesson’ after he ended up serving 15-years in jail - Read his heartbreaking story!







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A Kikuyu man identified as David Njoroge Chege has shared a heartbreaking story of how a decision to marry a second wife backfired and cost him 15 years of his life in prison.

Speaking to Simon Kibe on Jamba TV, Njoroge revealed that ongoing conflict with his first wife drove him to marry a younger second wife, hoping the move would make his first spouse “behave.”

Instead, the plan turned into a nightmare.

According to Njoroge, the second wife quickly became difficult.

They clashed over several issues, including ownership of livestock and a bicycle.

She accused him of theft and reported him to the police and area chief - accusations he says were false.

Fearing further setups, Njoroge moved from their home in Free Area to Njoro.

But after she called saying one of her children was ill, he returned.

The frequent quarrels resumed, and she even caused a public scene, calling him a fugitive.

Still, he returned to Free Area, only for the worst to happen.

One night in 2015, police stormed his Njoro home at 2 a.m, arresting him after the woman claimed he had assaulted her child.

He was sentenced to life, later reduced to 15 years.

Now nearing the end of his sentence, Njoroge reflects, “I only married her to deal with my first wife, but it ruined my life. I was wrong.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST