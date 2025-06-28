Former PS lands lucrative State job in President RUTO’s latest Government appointments







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - President William Ruto has appointed former Gender Principal Secretary, Prof. Collette Suda, as a member of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

The appointment, effective immediately, was published in a gazette notice dated Friday, June 27th.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 246(2)(a) of the Constitution... I appoint Collette A. Suda (Prof) to be a member of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC),” read the notice.

Prof. Suda’s appointment follows her vetting by the National Assembly's Administration and Internal Security Committee on June 9th, 2025.

During the session, she defended her suitability despite lacking a policing background, citing her vast experience in public administration and academia.

Suda previously held several senior roles in Government, including Principal Secretary for Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Energy, and PS for University Education and Research.

She joins Peris Muthoni Kimani, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, and Benjamin Juma Ima as new NPSC members.

The NPSC comprises nine members: a Chairperson qualified to be a High Court judge, two retired senior police officers (of opposite gender), three civilians of integrity appointed by the President, and three ex officio members - the Inspector General and both Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

Prof. Suda was among 29 shortlisted candidates for the Commission’s vacant seats.