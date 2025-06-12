SAMIDOH laughs off arrest warrant issued against him for deserting duty as he extends U.S stay - ‘Who is calling me desert’







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Popular Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh Muchoki, has laughed off reports of an arrest warrant issued against him for allegedly deserting duty.

The singer, who is currently in the U.S for a musical tour, was expected to report back to work on May 27th, but a police signal circulating online indicated that he had failed to do so, prompting the suspension of his salary and classification as a deserter.

However, during a recent TikTok Live session, Samidoh dismissed the claims as he addressed the matter with humor.

Speaking in Kikuyu, he joked, “Can’t someone say they’ve stayed behind to finish siring children?”

To put this to perspective, Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, is also in the U.S with their children.

Mocking the memo, Samidoh quipped, “Who is that calling me a desert? Isn’t dessert the sweet thing you eat after meals?”

He further brushed off the situation, saying it was just a passing cloud:

“No storm lasts forever. Even a man can’t be beaten from dusk till dawn.”

Interestingly, Samidoh shared a clearance letter allegedly from the Inspector General granting him permission to travel, adding to speculation and confusion about internal miscommunication within the police service.

Despite the controversy, the singer appears unbothered.