KNH gives an update on the state of BONIFACE KARIUKI, the hawker shot by police during protest in Nairobi CBD







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. William Sigilai, has confirmed that Boniface Kariuki, the hawker shot by police during Tuesday’s protests in Nairobi, underwent emergency surgery and remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Sigilai stated that surgeons removed a foreign object - believed to be a bullet - from the left side of Kariuki’s head.

However, he could not confirm whether it was a live or rubber bullet, noting that the material had been sent for forensic analysis.

“We suspect it was rubber, but that will be established after expert evaluation,” said Dr. Sigilai.

Boniface Kariuki, 22, a firstborn in a family of four was shot while selling face masks in the CBD.

Dr. Sigilai also revealed that the hospital received a total of 16 casualties from the protests, which erupted in the capital following the death of teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to blunt force trauma.

Of these, seven were admitted for further treatment, nine were treated and discharged, and two underwent surgery.

Four more patients were awaiting surgery as of Wednesday.

Dr. Sigilai revealed that one unidentified patient had suffered a severe skull fracture and remained unconscious.

Though KNH declined to officially name the hawker, his father confirmed to the media that his son is the patient.

Two police officers involved in the incident were arrested on Tuesday evening and were expected to be arraigned in court.